Police: Man suspected of CT emergency services arsons arrested in PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Connecticut Police say a man wanted for several arsons on emergency service facilities has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

According to police, Richard White is the suspect in an arson started by a molotov cocktail at the Hunters Ambulance Facility in Old Saybrook Saturday afternoon.

They also say he is connected to other arsons started around Connecticut Saturday evening that targeted Emergency Medical Services Agencies.

Police say White fled the state and was located in Pennsylvania shortly after 10 PM this evening. He was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police and his car is being impounded.

The Pittston Township Fire Department posted that he was seen traveling west on I-84 in the Mt. Cobb area Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is working to confirm what part of Pennsylvania he was taken into custody.