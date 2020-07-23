Police: Man sets fire to two vehicles, mother helps him evade arrest in car chase

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say a witness saw 30-year-old Eric Funk set fire to two vehicles near an occupied apartment complex in Cresco on Wednesday. The witness was able to put one fire out but not the other. Police say they were able to establish a past relationship with one of the victims and Funk.

Police did not find Funk until Thursday when he was observed, in an area where police suspected he was present and were searching, entering his mother’s vehicle. She has been identified as 62-year-old Lori Funk. Police tried to stop the car but were led on a several mile-long chase, ending at the Analomink Post Office where Eric Funk tried to continue on foot.

Both were arrested and charged. Eric Funk was charged with multiple felony arson and criminal mischief counts among related charges. His mother, Lori Funk, was charged with a felony count of hindering apprehension and prosecution among others related to the chase.