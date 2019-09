(WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Lackawanna County say they arrested a man who performed a lewd act on himself in front of children.

Police say 55-year-old Michael Nalaschi exposed himself Tuesday in the area of Prescott Avenue and East Gibson Street in Scranton. Nalaschi was charged with indecent exposure.

Police are continuing to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in public. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Division.