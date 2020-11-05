Police: Man on bicycle hit by car in Wilkes-Barre, hospitalized

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a man was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on South Main Street just before 5:30 p.m. in front of Boscov’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

Witnesses say two cars were potentially involved, hitting him one after the other while traveling in different directions. Police have not confirmed whether there were multiple cars involved at this time.

Police also said he had serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. No information on if charges will be filed is available at this time.

South Main Street is shut down at this hour. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

