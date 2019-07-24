Police: Man killed over stolen brandy

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It was all because of a stolen bottle of brandy. That’s what homicide investigators in the Poconos say is the motive behind a deadly shooting. As Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains, several suspects are now charged in connection with the crime.

They were arraigned separately Wednesday, one after the other. They are suspects in a deadly shooting that started as a robbery Sunday night. The victim, 20-year-old Daniel Santana of Tobyhanna, was with two other men at the E Clubhouse in the development A Pocono Country Place in Coolbaugh Township.

That’s when investigators say four men flashed two guns and robbed Santana and the two others of a bottle of Hennessy. Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said, “This then spurred our victims to respond over to the suspects’ home at which point the suspects opened fire on the vehicle which contained our victims.”

Only Mr. Santana was hit struck by two gunshots that left him slumped over the wheel and dead inside the car.

“The investigation also showed that it was Dahvaun Ewin that had pulled the trigger and had actually fired those rounds,” said Chief Wagner.

The 20-year-old Ewin and 18-year-old Nasiem Mayo are both from Virginia with family ties in the Poconos. Ewin, Mayo and 23-year-old Shyheem Mitchell of Tobyhanna are charged with criminal homicide, robbery and weapons counts. 18-year-old Malik Pruitt of Albrightsville faces only robbery-related charges.

Chief Wagner says it appears it was a random encounter between Mr. Santana and the homicide suspects. Prosecutors are now trying to make sense of a senseless killing. Monroe County District Attorney David Christine said, “The evil that people perpetrate can be triggered in the 21st century at least by any number of things that most law-abiding citizens would think is innocuous and unworthy of even anger let alone the ultimate penalty death.”

Ewin, Mayo, and Mitchell were denied bail while bail for Pruitt was set at $50,000. A candlelight vigil for Mr. Santana will be held Friday night at 8 p.m. at the E clubhouse in A Pocono Country Place.