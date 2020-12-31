Police: Man dead after officer involved shooting on I-80

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police, troopers responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a report of a distraught and suicidal male standing on the bridge at the State Route 33 southbound overpass to I-80.

Once on scene, police found Christian Joseph Hall, 19, near the bridge in possession of a firearm.

Troopers began to speak with Hall and ordered him to place his firearm on the ground. Hall complied, but during the negotiation, police say Hall became uncooperative and took the weapon and began walking toward the troopers.

Police say at this time, Hall pointed the firearm at the troopers, and the troopers fired, striking Hall.

Hall was taken to Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg, where he was pronounced dead.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.