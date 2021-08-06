Police: Man charged with child endangerment in Williamsport after child swallows morphine pill

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/ WYOU) — A Williamsport man is charged after police say a child in his care ingested a morphine pill.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, police responded on Tuesday on the 400 block of Brandon Avenue to a call for a small child overdosing. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that 28-year-old Drew Barasky had taken illegal morphine pills and fallen asleep while a two-year-old child was in his care.

Officers say the mother of the child checked in on him and found he had a portion of a morphine pill in his mouth, and then the child’s breathing became labored and his eyes rolled back in his head. The mother called 911.

According to police, Barasky woke up and flushed the rest of the pills down the toilet before police arrived.

The child’s condition was assessed by officers and he and his mother were transported to UPMC Williamsport Emergency Room. The child was treated and his condition improved.

Barasky is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was taken into custody and arraigned.

He is being held in Lycoming County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.