EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A call to a reported domestic dispute in Luzerne County ended with two police officers assaulted.

Police arrested 52-year-old Charles Corrin of Exeter.

They say when one officer tried to cuff Corrin, the accused punched and threw him into a wall then struck a second officer in the ribs.

Corrin is charged with counts including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.