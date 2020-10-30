Police: Man arrested after killing his father in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Monroe County.

Officials say Nicholas Colatrella died Friday after suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and head in Chestnuthill Township.

His son, 49-year-old Rick Colatrella was taken into custody following an investigation.

Colatrella is facing charges of criminal homicide.

He is currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail.