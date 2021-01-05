Police: Man arrested after 8-year-old child eats ‘pot brownies’

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Freeland man is facing charges after police say he baked marijuana infused brownies and left them unattended, where an 8-year-old child discovered and ate them.

The investigation happened back in December when police were called to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.

Police say the child ingested one brownie at a home on Spring Street in Foster Township. A short time later, the child began to feel side effects.

The child was then taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital by private vehicle for medical evaluation.

Police say the man is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child. The investigation is still ongoing.