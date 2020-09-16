Police make crystal meth drug bust in Dallas Township

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man allegedly planning on distributing crystal methamphetamine was arrested after a traffic stop in Dallas Township.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday September 11, Dallas Township Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Kunkle Road and State Route 309. During the traffic stop police discovered crystal methamphetamine that was packaged for sale and distribution, as well as $997.00 in US Currency inside the vehicle.

Police have arrested the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released yet.