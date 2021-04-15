Police: Luzerne County inmate ordered murder-for-hire of informant, detectives

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say 27-year-old William Lynn, while incarcerated on separate charges, approached another inmate and asked them to order a murder-for-hire on a confidential informant and two Luzerne County Drug Task Force detectives.

Investigators say that the inmate had come forward to authorities and expressed concern that Lynn was serious about the “hit”. According to police paperwork, a trooper who was posing as the hitman gave contact information to the inmate who then provided it to Lynn.

Troopers say Lynn did contact the trooper posing as the hitman and say he did order the murder of the confidential informant for $8,000. Lynn arranged to have his girlfriend, Samantha Loughney, also a defendant in the separate case, bring a cash deposit of $2,500 for the hit to the undercover officer.

Upon arrival, police say the trooper confirmed that the money was intended for him and then placed Loughney under arrest after telling her he was a police officer. According to court papers, She was found to be in possession of a gun that Lynn instructed her to bring. She told investigators she thought the trooper was actually a private investigator they were hiring to help in their case and not a hitman.

Police say they then spoke with Lynn who confirmed that he did order the hit and did tell his girlfriend to bring the gun but would not elaborate on what he told her the money was for.

Lynn has been charged with solicitation of criminal homicide, witness intimidation, homicide conspiracy and other related charges. The charges against Loughney are not currently known.