Police looking to identify suspect for alleged theft at Luzerne County grocery store

PRINGLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking for a man that is suspected of theft from Gerrity’s Supermarket in Pringle Borough.

Police say the man pictured exited store and got into a dark colored vehicle. The retail theft allegedly occurred on January 17, around 2:45 p.m.

They say if you know any information about the man, you can call the Kingston Borough Police Department at 570-288-3674, ext. 403, email Sergeant Samuel Blaski at sblaski@kingstonpd.org, or message their Facebook page.