Police looking for suspects after pair of Williamsport shootings

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Violence returns to the streets of Lycoming County.

Gunfire broke out in two sections of Williamsport Monday night, sending one man to the hospital. Hillside Avenue is where the first shooting took place Monday night. Police are still looking for the suspects after they were told two people were seen fleeing from the scene.

Police were called to the first shooting at 2113 Hillside Avenue. There, they found a man was shot. The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Regional Hospital.

“There’s a school down there so that’s my number one concern. There’s a school and that is worrisome,” Stephanie Fischer of Williamsport said.

Fischer is a mother of three. She has only lived in Williamsport for four months and already is nervous about the gun violence in the city.

“More than I’d like to being that I just moved here. I hear about quite a few,” Fischer said.

Police say two people were seen running through the area after the shooting. But it doesn’t end there.

“While officers were still on the scene there, we received another report of another shooting,” Chief Damon Hagan of the Williamsport Police said.

Around 11:30, police responded to 2522 West Fourth Street where shots were fired into a vehicle. No one was injured, but neighbors remain fearful.

“For the little kids around here, it bugs me because they don’t know what to do. They could be in harm’s way at any point. I have three nephews and they actually live a couple blocks from the first shooting that was around 9 and it scares me because they’re my nephews. I don’t want anything to happen to them. They’re always outside playing,” Citti Robison of Williamsport said.

Police say they’re working hard to get to the bottom of these shootings along with additional unsolved cases.

“We have 24/7 365 coverage in the city of Williamsport,” Hagan said.

“You’ll see maybe one cop car like maybe twice a week and that’s it but downtown, you’ll see them all over on the highways. I think they should be around small areas like this on the side roads more,” Robison said.

Police say they’re not sure if the two shootings are related but do tell us they have some leads.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police.