Police looking for suspects after attempted break-in at Verizon Wireless

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department released information on Tuesday about an attempted break-in at the Verizon Wireless store on December 11.

Police say the individuals were able to smash the front window, but not the secondary window at the Verizon Wireless store on 946 Schecter Drive.

After unsuccessfully getting into the store, they fled the scene in a black SUV type vehicle.

If you have any information on the incident or identity of the individuals, please contact contact Sgt. James Greech at Greech@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us or call 570-606-4791.