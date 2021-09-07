Police looking for suspect who allegedly threw cat out of moving vehicle

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday morning on PA 309 southbound Exit #3 where someone allegedly threw a cat out of a car window, causing its death, the press release states.

According to police, they were called to exit #3 near Rutter Avenue, just before 9 a.m., for reports of a black-and-white cat being thrown out of a car.

A witness told police that she saw a small, old red Toyota, that was low to the ground, come onto 309 from Exit #4 Kingston/Forty Fort.

The release says that someone in the car made an obscene gesture as they passed the witness and then proceeded to throw the cat out of the window. The witness also related that there was a tattoo on their left arm.

Police observed blood around the deceased cat.

Anyone with information or security footage near Rutter Avenue can contact Trooper Matthew Slacktish at 570-821-4110.