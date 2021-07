BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Police Department is looking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft.

According to Bloomsburg Police, on Wednesday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., a catalytic converter was stolen. The police are looking to identify the owner of a dark blue 2002 to 2007 Jeep Liberty with black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Auchter at 570-784-4155 ext.160.