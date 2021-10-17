Police looking for shooter after shots fired at car in Sunbury

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are trying to track down the gunman who sent bullets flying through the streets of Sunbury in broad daylight.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunbury police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on North 6th Street and North 7th Street.

Police say a man fired several gun shots at a passing car. The alleged shooter was caught on camera.

Sunbury police are asking anyone who can identify this person of interest to contact the Sunbury Police Department.