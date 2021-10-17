Police looking for shooter after shots fired at car in Sunbury

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are trying to track down the gunman who sent bullets flying through the streets of Sunbury in broad daylight.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunbury police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on North 6th Street and North 7th Street.

Police say a man fired several gun shots at a passing car. The alleged shooter was caught on camera.

Sunbury police are asking anyone who can identify this person of interest to contact the Sunbury Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos