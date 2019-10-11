Police looking for people of interest after attack on Berwick woman

(WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has the very latest on the police investigation into the brutal assault of a woman in Berwick.

Eyewitness News first told you on Wednesday about the attack the previous day on 51-year-old Geraldine Carson. She is fighting for her life. Berwick Police tell Eyewitness News they are following multiple leads and are looking for several persons of interest in the attack on Carson. The attack and a day later, an officer-involved shooting has many in the community asking the question: What is going on in Berwick?

“She has a heart of gold. She truly does. Always taking people in, helping them when she can,” Carletta Brown, a friend of Carson’s said.

Brown fought back tears as she talked about her friend Geraldine Carson. Early Tuesday morning, Carson was found tied up and beaten beyond recognition inside her home near Walnut Street. Brown often stayed with her.

“Her smile was infectious and when she cares about somebody she’s there she has their back,” Brown said.

Berwick Police say they are confident they will arrest those responsible. They do believe there was more than one attacker. So does Brown.

“They have an idea as to who it might be, yes,” Brown said.

A neighbor of Carson’s, who did not want to appear on camera, fearing for his safety, hopes for a quick arrest.

“It’s kind of scary I mean with everything going on in town now kind of scary being in this area,” the neighbor said.

“All I knew is we were in the house watching TV. My daughter yelled ‘Mommy, it sounds like gunshots’,” Christine Knause said.

As Berwick Police worked the Carson attack, another potentially deadly scenario played out Thursday when police say Frank Snyder allegedly hit a police officer with his car as the officer was approaching him to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

Another Berwick police officer shot on Snyder, who fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended about two miles away when police rammed his car off the road. Snyder suffered a wound to his arm. Mayor Tim Burke says these types of crimes are not what Berwick is all about and he says the people who attacked Carson will be captured.

“Like I said we are a close-knit community. Our hearts go out to the family. But I could assure you there’s lots of people in black uniforms looking really really hard. We will find this miscreant,” Burke said.

Berwick Police will not say much about the Carson investigation, only that it is moving in the right direction. Carson remains in critical condition at an area trauma center.

Late Friday afternoon, the Columbia County District Attorney ruled the police shooting of Snyder as justified.