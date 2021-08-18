Police looking for missing person from Pocono Township

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an 82-year-old man is missing from Pocono Township.

Police say Ronald Sarajian was last seen in the area of Route 611 and Warner Road on Tuesday evening. Sarajian is said to be driving a 2018 silver Lincoln MKZ and wearing a blue v-neck t-shirt, tan dress pants, and black dress shoes.

Police believe that Sarajian may be at risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

If you see Ronald Sarajian please call Pennsylvania State Police at 911.