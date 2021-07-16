Police looking for man they say stole $250 in coins from Hanover Township laundromat

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Hanover Township are looking for a man they say stole more than $250 in coins from a laundromat on the San Souci Parkway.



Courtesy: Hanover Twp Police Department

Hanover Township Police say the suspect stole approximately $250 in change from the Dundee Laundromat on Wednesday. Surveillance video showed the suspect forcing his way into the back office of the laundromat and removing coins from the washers and dryers, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact HTPD at 570-825-1254.