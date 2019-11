(WBRE/WYOU) — Fairview Township Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a Dunkin Donuts burglary in late October.

Police say the Dunkin Donuts on North Mountain Boulevard was burglarized after suspects broke the lock to enter the business and then used a saw to break into the safe and took off with about $4,000.

Anyone with information should call Fairview Township Police or 911.