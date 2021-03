MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and another vehicle.

According to Moosic Police, a juvenile was traveling down Church Street on a quad when he entered Birney Avenue and collided with a car.

The juvenile was taken to Geisinger CMC for his injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Birney Avenue will reopen shortly after one lane was closed while police investigated.