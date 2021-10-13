Police issue arrest warrant for ATV rider that nearly hit a Scranton officer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police have issued an arrest warrant for the driver of an ATV in downtown Scranton. He’s being charged for attempting to hit a police officer.

It happened on Adams Avenue Monday at around 5 p.m. Police say surveillance video shows 40-year-old Tarik McNish of Scranton speeding towards a Scranton police officer.

“I heard and observed the ATV coming down Adams Avenue. I stepped into the roadway in an attempt to stop the ATV,” explained Patrolman Chris Hallock of the Scranton Police Department.

In the video, you can see Patrolman Hallock putting his hand out and shifting his body to get out of the way as McNish speeds past him.

“It’s an uninsured vehicle and you know driving recklessly so I wanted to stop that vehicle and prevent any danger from the public,” stated Patrolman Hallock.

Officer Hallock says McNish even went through a red light right after the video ends.

McNish is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer and other traffic-related offenses. He is on parole.

“It became clear, and that was a larger ATV and a larger male on there, that he was not going to stop,” stated Hallock.

In the past month, Lackawanna County Communication Center has received at least 40 calls relating to ATVs on Scranton city streets.

“It’s been an issue for several years now but I feel like it got progressively worst and especially accelerated even more,” explained Hallock.

Last year Scranton and Dunmore passed an ordinance banning ATVs from filling up at the gas pump to keep them off the roads.

“During transport, you must have them stored and transported on a legal trailer or pickup truck,” said Hallock.

Mcnish was recently released from prison. If you know his whereabouts, officials ask that you contact the Scranton police.