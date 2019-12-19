Police Investigation Into Crestwood Teacher Closed

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Case closed. That’s the word Thursday from law enforcement regarding the investigation into a Crestwood School District teacher. That teacher was accused of behaving inappropriately with students.

The teacher has been on paid leave since complaints were filed by two parents in October. The parents say the teacher crossed the line by making inappropriate comments to their children.

Wright Township Police say they found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of a teacher at the Crestwood School District. The police began an investigation into the teacher in late October after complaints were filed with PA Childline. That is Pennsylvania’s child abuse hotline.

School district officials placed the teacher on paid administrative leave the same day the childline complaints were filed. Eyewitness News has never identified the teacher since no criminal charges were filed in connection with the complaint.

At the same time the complaints were filed, parents told us they had approached school district officials in 2018 about the alleged inappropriate behavior by the teacher.

“He was warned last year about doing certain things but he continued to do them and that’s why we came forward,” a parent identified only as Yvonne said.

“Also giving us pats on the shoulders and side hugs. Making comments he can’t hug us or else he’ll lose his job. Stuff like that,” said a Crestwood High School student.

Wright Township Police Chief Royce Engler tells Eyewitness News they conducted interviews with three students and three parents as well as reviewing video from security cameras inside the Crestwood High School and they found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of the teacher.

Eyewitness News spoke with attorney Barry Dyller, who represents the teacher. He says he is not surprised with the results of the investigation since no crime was ever committed by his client.

Eyewitness News also reached out to school district officials for comment. We have not had a response so the status of the teacher’s employment with Crestwood is unclear.