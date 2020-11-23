Police investigate Pocono shooting that left 15-year-old dead

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 15-year-old boy is dead and another teen is injured after an armed robbery turned a shooting Sunday night.

Police say two individuals have been taken into custody in connection to the incident. Troopers believe the incident was a prearranged drug transaction but say the investigation is ongoing and others may be charged.

A 17-year-old was injured during the shooting incident, and is said to be in stable condition.

Eyewitness News spoke to those that knew Aiden Paiz who was killed during the incident. He was a freshman at Pleasant Valley High School.

“Today is a very sad day for Pleasant Valley,” Lee Lesisko, Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent said.

His family, left heartbroken over Aiden’s death, spoke with Eyewitness News off camera. They shared photos and described him as a leader, helpful and family oriented. Aiden was a brother and grandson who lived with his grandparents near the cul-de-sac where he was killed.

“This is a 15-year-old. He hasn’t even really lived life yet and now his family’s got to have Thanksgiving and Christmas without him,” Lesisko said.

Pleasant Valley students who would like to talk about Aiden’s death are urged to reach out to the school counselor.

“He was a well-liked individual, had many friends, he was part of the anti-bullying committee and he was trying out for the basketball team,” Lesisko said.

It is not known if the other individuals in the car were also students at Pleasant Valley. The other juvenile involved was 14 years old. Police say the three victims were all friends.





Eyewitness News also spoke with Kathleen Shorey, a neighbor of the community who says the shooting is out of place.

“My heart goes out to the family it really does but I still feel safe here and it’s a nice community to live in I’ve never had a problem,” Shorkey said.