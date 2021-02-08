Police investigating Wilkes-Barre garage crash

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for who may have crashed into a garage Sunday night.

They captured images of the garage at the corner of Horton and South Franklin Street with heavy damage. Police believe the car came off of Horton Street and crashed through the garage bay door.

They say it looks like the driver and passenger jumped out of the vehicle while it was spinning in the lot. Police describe the car as having damage on the hood or roof as if a garage door came down on it.

Anyone with information on the car or driver is asked to contact police.