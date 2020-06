TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating what led to a murder-suicide in Northumberland County.

Eyewitness News first reported about two bodies discovered inside a home in Turbot Township on Phillips Road. Investigators determined 58-year-old Brenda Hurst fatally shot her 14-year-old son, Anthony, before turning the gun on herself.

According to police, the bodies were found around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.