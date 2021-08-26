Police investigating vehicle thefts in Wright Township

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Township Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle thefts that occurred on Wednesday.

Between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. police say suspects stole a red Honda Pilot from Glendale Drive. They say the suspects then stole a white Mercedes Benz SUV from the driveway of a home on Timberwood Drive.

Courtesy: Wright Township Police Department

Police say the suspects then entered unlocked vehicles in the Capitol Hill Village area and on Church Road.

The Honda Pilot has been recovered by police, but they are still looking for the Mercedes SUV.

Residents with surveillance are asked by police to check their cameras during those hours to see if they see any suspicious persons or activity. Anyone who can provide any information or who finds video of any suspicious activity, are asked to call 570-474-9251.