Police investigating theft in Clinton County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Clinton County want you to take a close look at some pictures in a theft investigation.

Police say they want to talk to this woman. They say a purse was stolen from a vehicle in Wayne Township in November.

The victim’s driver’s license and Credit Union debit card were used to try and cash a check. They say the suspect also cashed checks written out to the victim.

She was driving a gray Chrysler Pacifica van. Police ask if you recognize this woman, to contact them right away.

