Police investigating theft from Hanover Township Lions Club

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating thefts of a holiday display from the Hanover Township Lions Club.

Hanover Township Police say it happened at a Christmas lights display along West End Road. A six-foot tree was also damaged as a result of the incident and had to be replaced.

The vice president of the club says he noticed a tree was cut in half as he went to check the lights. He says the display is part of the group’s largest fundraiser and a reward is being offered for tips into the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Township Police.