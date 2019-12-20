Woman’s body found inside Wilkes-Barre home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU) — A suspicious death investigation in Wilkes-Barre. The body of a woman was found in a home on Matson Avenue.

The body of the woman was found inside a second-floor apartment at the rear of 181 Matson Avenue. Wilkes-Barre Police and a state police forensics unit were on scene. The body of the woman was brought out of the house around 5 p.m.

Police are not saying much about the death, but sources close to the investigation tell Eyewitness News the body of the woman was found around 10:30 a.m. Investigators sealed off the scene and have been in and out of the apartment for much of the day. Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken is also on the scene. Eyewitness News spoke with a man who lives in the area.

“Something doesn’t happen like this in this town. A couple months ago there was a shooting on George Avenue a block over, I don’t remember if someone was shot or hurt in the situation. Like I say it is abnormal for this town usually a quiet town,” the neighbor said.

Police are calling this a suspicious death. Sources close to the case tell Eyewitness News this death may be related to a domestic incident.