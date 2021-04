WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are on the scene at 271 South Washington Street.

A neighbor tells Eyewitness News they heard at least two gunshots inside the building around 10 p.m Thursday evening.

No word on injuries at this time.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.