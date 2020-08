HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating shots fired at a Luzerne County home.

Eyewitness News checked out the scene Saturday in Hanover Township’s Korn Krest section.

Police say someone opened fire Saturday morning around 1:15 AM at the home on Elk Street.

After firing several shots into the door, they believe the gunman fled in a gray SUV.

No one was hurt in the shooting.