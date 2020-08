HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is injured and four people are in custody after a shooting in Hazleton.

One male was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Hazleton Police say the shooting was an isolated incident in the 700 block of Perry Court.

