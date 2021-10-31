Police investigating shooting that leaves one man injured

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and state police are investigating a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to the area of Ralph and Chester Streets for a reported aggravated assault incident around 2 p.m. When they got there, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed a dispute between at least two people, including the victim, that ended in a shot being fired. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later recovered by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.