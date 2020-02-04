Police investigating shooting outside Monroe County bar

Smithfield Township, Monroe County (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania state police say they are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a Monroe County bar.

Authorities were called to the Lehigh Valley Hospital – Pocono, emergency room where a 37-year-old male was being treated for a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the incident occurred as the victim and his friend left the 1836 Saloon on Milford Road. The victim met an unknown male and the pair talked before being approached by a fourth man. The victim was then shot one time in the abdomen.

The shooter and another person involved fled the scene in two different vehicles, a dark sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu and a light colored sedan. The shooter was described by a witness as an athletic built, light-skinned male with dark eyebrows wearing a red hoodie. Police say the shooter is facing alleged attempted homicide charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP-Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit.