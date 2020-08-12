Police investigating shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting at the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Cypress Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News is still trying to confirm details with Wilkes-Barre City Police. What information Eyewitness News has obtained from talking to neighbors and eyewitnesses is one man was shot in a drive-by along Chestnut Street, just behind Wilkes-General.

Their condition is unknown at his time but an eyewitness says he was responsive as he was taken away. Police and Wilkes-Barre Fire rushed on scene and the investigation into this drive-by shooting continues.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

