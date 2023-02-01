SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase.

According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to the hospital with police in tow.

Crews were cleared from the shooting scene around 8:00 p.m.

At 9:51 p.m., the Lackawanna County Communications Center said police engaged in a chase with a red sedan that was reportedly involved in the shooting. They went on to say one of the people in the vehicle was possibly armed.

First responders said the red sedan later crashed and the status of those in the vehicle is unknown at this time. The crash is being treated as a crime scene at this time.

As of 11:40 p.m., no one is in custody according to 911 officials.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.