Police investigating shooting at a tactical training facility

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a strange shooting in Stroudsburg that happened over the weekend.

Stroud Area Regional Police were called to Threat Assessment Tactical Solutions along Kraemer Avenue around 2 pm, Sunday Afternoon.

The business offers reality-based training with guns in different scenarios. It’s run by a former Air Marshall who is a weapons expert. The training facility was being rented by another tactical group when a 46-year-old man was struck by a live round in the neck.

While police believe the shooting may have been an accident, they are still investigating how the round got into the training area.

Charges may still be filed.

