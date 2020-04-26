Police investigating Schuylkill County robberies

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating four armed robberies that occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Schuylkill County.

The first occurred Saturday, April 25th at 9:15 p.m. at the Mobil gas station in Cressona Borough. The second was Sunday, April 26th at 6:10 a.m. at the Speedway gas station in Pine Grove Township.

The third occurred at 6:55 a.m. Sunday at Auburn Food Mart in West Brunswick Township. These three incidents are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven.

The fourth robbery occurred in the early morning hours at Vista Fuel in Schuylkill Haven Borough. This robbery is connected to the previous three and is being investigated by the Schuylkill Haven Borough Police Department.

According to police, the suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded cash from various places within the businesses. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build between six feet and six foot five inches tall.

He was wearing a black Realtree hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage beanie hat, a purple/blue face mask or bandanna, blue jeans and black sneakers with light-colored soles.

It is possible he has scarring above the bridge of his nose and appears to walk with a slight limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brackman at PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.