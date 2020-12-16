Update: Police say report of kidnapping from Wyoming Valley Mall “unsubstantiated”

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) UPDATE: According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page, police were dispatched to the Wyoming Valley Mall for a possible child abduction.

At this time, any reports of a child abduction are unsubstantiated and no parent or guardian has reported a child missing.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————

Wilkes-Barre Township Police confirm to Eyewitness News they are investigating a possible kidnapping that occurred at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Police received a tip that a man kidnapped a girl at the mall and took her to The Woodlands Inn.

Police confirm they are on scene at The Woodlands investigating.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

