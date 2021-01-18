Police investigation into infant’s death continues in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An ongoing investigation continues into the death of a 5-month-old in Williamsport.

The infant was found dead at a home on Adams Street last week.

The infant’s mother, Corrie Cowlay-Saunders, has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted homicide after police say she stabbed the baby’s father. They say Cowlay-Saunders then stole the victim’s car before crashing it in the city. During the crash investigation police learned of the death of the infant, 5-month-old Cailania Faltz.

Police investigators are currently inside the home.

