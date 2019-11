WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking news in Williamsport where police have a homicide on their hands.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night to shots fired in the 900 block of Louisa Street. They found a male victim dead, but haven’t released any other details.

Anyone with information is urged to call Williamsport Police or 911.