BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating what led to a crash that killed a man on a motor scooter.

It happened Friday morning in Berwick at 5th and Walnut Streets. A pickup truck slammed into the scooter driven by 62-year-old Robert Dement of Berwick.

So far, no word what, if any, charges police considering in Columbia County.