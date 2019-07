EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway concerning a shooting in Luzerne County.

It started at an apartment on Schooley Avenue in Exeter this morning. A vehicle sped away from the scene as police arrived. Officers were able to stop that vehicle in West Wyoming near Shoemaker Avenue.

A man believed to be in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several people have been taken for questioning.