Police investigating death in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are following a developing situation in Luzerne County. Police are investigating a death in Plymouth.

Details are very limited right now. There is a large police presence. Officers have Gaylord Avenue blocked off. They have crime scene tape around the home at 103 Gaylord Avenue.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken is on the scene as is the state police forensics van. Hacken confirmed one person is dead inside the home.

Detectives from the DA’s office arrived on the scene a little after 11:15 p.m.

Neighbors say police arrived around 5 p.m. They secured the scene until they finally entered the home just after 10 p.m.

We’ll bring you more information as this story develops.