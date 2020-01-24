One Dead, One in Custody in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A death investigation is underway in Luzerne County’s Ross Township.

This all began around 7 a.m. at a home on Oliver Road. It’s an area known as North Lake. 911 responded to a medical emergency involving a young man. He was taken into custody.

The body of an elderly man was found inside the home. The daughter of the man tells Eyewitness News that state troopers told her it was the body of her 91-year-old father, George Bacon. Eyewitness News spoke to a neighbor about the scene unfolding right across the street from her home.

“There was a bunch of commotion and nobody really knew and all of a sudden a lot of state troopers, vehicles came up and then we kind of knew something was going on,” neighbor Alicia Breck said.

“I remember through the last few years I used to go walk a dog here, Rudy, everyday and I used go to talk to him when he would walk his dog. We became friends,” said Bobby Knight, a fellow neighbor.

Troopers also removed a dog from the home and gave it to Bacon’s daughter. Investigators are not saying much, only that the investigation is intense and active.