HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman at the Red Carpet Inn in Hazle Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Sarimento, 36, is charged with aggravated assault and related charges from a domestic violence incident involving the victim.

The woman has been identified and her name will be released after the next of kin has been notified.