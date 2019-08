KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family of three had to be freed from their vehicle after a head-on crash in Luzerne County this weekend.

This happened on Route 309 near Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The family was heading south when they were hit head-on by a woman driving in the opposite direction.

The fire department used the jaws of life to free them.

The family was taken to the hospital. The woman driving the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

Police are investigating.